Buyers in search of an affordable home with space for a family and a budget that maxes out at $400,000 may want to consider moving farther from D.C. to Prince William County, where the median sales price was $420,000 in July, according to the Prince William County Association of Realtors.
A townhouse or single-family home in Prince William County may offer an option for buyers. For example, the townhouse at 8284 Vernon St. in the Crestwood Village community in Manassas is priced at $345,000. Homeowner association fees are $69 per month, and property taxes are $3,300 annually.
Built in 1981, the 1,667-square-foot townhouse has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The townhouse has been updated and has three finished levels. The main level has an open floor plan with hardwood floors, a powder room and, in the kitchen, granite counters, a custom-designed backsplash and stainless-steel appliances. A deck off the living room overlooks open green space. Upstairs are three bedrooms, a laundry room and two updated full bathrooms. The finished lower level includes a recreation room, a bedroom, a full bathroom, and a second washer and dryer. A sliding-glass door links the recreation room to a patio. Two parking spaces are assigned to the townhouse.
The community is adjacent to a Costco and 1.5 miles from Manassas Mall.
Assigned schools include Suella G. Ellis Elementary, Stonewall Middle and Stonewall Jackson High. All three schools are rated below average by GreatSchools.org compared with other schools in Virginia.
For a virtual tour, click here.
For more information, contact real estate agent Regina Gahunia with Keller Williams Realty/Lee Beaver & Associates at 703-598-6440.
Read more: