Jefferson Apartment Group and Mitsui Fudosan America opened J Sol, a 22-story apartment tower in the Ballston neighborhood of Arlington, Va., in August.

The 326-apartment building at 4000 Fairfax Dr. is in the center of the Rosslyn-Ballston Corridor and three blocks from the Ballston Metro station, the newly renovated Ballston Quarter Mall and Quarter Market, as well as the Ballston Exchange, which has several fitness studios, coworking spaces, cafes and restaurants.

Residents at J Sol will have access to a rooftop terrace with a fireplace, a fire pit, grilling stations, hammocks and a saltwater swimming pool with cabanas. The top floor of the building will have a lounge with floor-to-ceiling windows, a kitchen, billiards, a shuffleboard table and several TVs. Other building amenities include a 21st-floor fitness center, an indoor hanging garden, concierge services, bike storage, electric vehicle charging stations, “work pods” for residents and a “maker space” for crafts.

The studio, one-bedroom, one-bedroom plus den and two-bedroom apartments range from 470 to 1,205 square feet. Rents range from $1,925 to $4,055. The apartments have floor-to-ceiling windows with black-out shades, plank flooring, a washer and dryer, barn doors, built-in bookcases and black matte fixtures. The kitchens include black stainless-steel appliances, quartz counter tops and LED under-cabinet lighting.

For more information, click here.

Read more: