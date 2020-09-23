Residents at J Sol will have access to a rooftop terrace with a fireplace, a fire pit, grilling stations, hammocks and a saltwater swimming pool with cabanas. The top floor of the building will have a lounge with floor-to-ceiling windows, a kitchen, billiards, a shuffleboard table and several TVs. Other building amenities include a 21st-floor fitness center, an indoor hanging garden, concierge services, bike storage, electric vehicle charging stations, “work pods” for residents and a “maker space” for crafts.
The studio, one-bedroom, one-bedroom plus den and two-bedroom apartments range from 470 to 1,205 square feet. Rents range from $1,925 to $4,055. The apartments have floor-to-ceiling windows with black-out shades, plank flooring, a washer and dryer, barn doors, built-in bookcases and black matte fixtures. The kitchens include black stainless-steel appliances, quartz counter tops and LED under-cabinet lighting.
