For example, at the View condo at 1016 17th Pl. NE in the Trinidad neighborhood of the District, multiple one-bedroom units in the 47-unit building are available with prices under $400,000. The one-bedroom, one-bathroom units on the lower level through the fourth floor are priced from $284,900 to $374,900. These condos have from 497 to 625 square feet. Monthly condo fees for these units range from $209 to $263. The condo fee includes snow and trash removal, water, an insurance policy for the building and common-area maintenance.
In addition, the one-bedroom, one-bathroom units on the fifth floor, the top level of the building, are priced from $384,900 to $414,900. These condos, which have from 545 to 666 square feet, include a balcony. Monthly condo fees for these units range from $226 to $282.
The View is on a residential street within a short walk of the H Street Corridor’s bars, restaurants, shops and grocery stores. Building amenities include a grilling station and bike storage. Seven parking spaces are available for sale for $40,000 plus a monthly fee of approximately $25.
The condos have open floor plans with wide plank white oak hardwood flooring, wood cabinets in the kitchen and bathrooms, a tile backsplash in the kitchen, quartz counters and LED lighting. Most of the units on the second through fourth floors have a balcony, and all the fifth-floor units have a balcony.
Assigned schools include Browne Education Campus for elementary and middle school and Eastern High. Both schools are rated below average by GreatSchools.org compared with other schools in the District.
For more information, click here or contact Brenda Sokoly at 202-297-7610 or Laina Lee at 301-257-6433, both with McWilliams | Ballard.
