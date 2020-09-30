The Watermark is approximately one mile from the Waterfront Metro Station, the Navy Yard Metro Station, Nationals Park and the Yards park, and less than half a mile from Audi Field. The Wharf is just under two miles away, and the Capitol is about two miles from Buzzard Point.
The Watermark, which has 453 apartments, was developed by Douglas Development Corp. and PTM Partners. The development, which has three connected towers, is an adaptive reuse of a former General Services Administration building designed by Antunovich Associates architects.
The building also includes 17,000 square feet of retail space, all of which has been leased to Eagle Academy Public Charter School.
Building amenities include a rooftop swimming pool, a fitness center, grilling stations, two courtyards, a dog park, a library, a lounge, a game room, a demonstration kitchen and a co-working space. The building also has 290 parking spaces. In addition, residents can rent water sports equipment from the Watermark’s recreation room. Two pets are allowed in each apartment.
The apartments, which range from a studio with 413 square feet to a three-bedroom apartment with two bathrooms and 1,311 square feet, rent for $1,475 to $5,146. The units have floor-to-ceiling windows, synthetic floors that resemble wood, stainless-steel appliances, quartz counters and a washer and dryer.
Both in-person and virtual tours are available for the apartments.
