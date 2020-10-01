Several companies in recent days have announced a brutal string of corporate layoffs, including 28,000 people at Disney from its theme park division, 3,800 people at the insurance company Allstate, and the announcement of tens of thousands of additional furloughs at American Airlines and United Airlines.
The economic headwinds could worsen further as the emergency government assistance approved earlier this year expires for many businesses and households.
The Commerce Department on Thursday reported that personal incomes fell $543.5 billion, or 2.7 percent, in August and that disposable personal income also fell. Consumer spending, meanwhile, grew just 1 percent in August. Consumer spending is typically seen as the biggest engine in the U.S. economy. Enhanced jobless benefits expired for many Americans at the end of July even though the unemployment rate remains high.
The White House and congressional Democrats are trying to negotiate another economic relief package, with talks continuing on Thursday. Both sides want more small business aid, jobless benefits, and stimulus checks, but they are divided on issues like state aid.