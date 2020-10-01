And 650,000 people had new claims processed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, the program for self-employed and gig workers, up slightly from 630,000 the week before.
The total number of people claiming unemployment insurance ticked up slightly, to 26.5 million people for the week ending Sept. 12.
There are numerous signs that the labor market is going to become weaker in the fall after several months of gains. Hopes for a swift employment recovery from the pandemic’s initially devastating blow in March and April have faded, especially in certain industries.
Several companies in recent days have announced a brutal string of corporate layoffs, including 28,000 people at Disney from its theme park division, 3,800 people at the insurance company Allstate, and the announcement of tens of thousands of additional furloughs at American Airlines and United Airlines.
The economic headwinds are predicted to worsen further as weeks slip by from the date when much of the emergency government assistance approved earlier this year now expires.
U.S. employers announced another 118,000 job cuts in August according to the outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, bringing the yearly total to more than 2 million — the highest ever recorded by the firm.
The Commerce Department on Thursday reported that personal incomes fell $543.5 billion, or 2.7 percent, in August and that disposable personal income also fell. Consumer spending, meanwhile, grew just 1 percent in August. Consumer spending is typically seen as the biggest engine in the U.S. economy. Enhanced jobless benefits expired for many Americans at the end of July even though the unemployment rate remains high.
The White House and congressional Democrats are trying to negotiate another economic relief package, with talks continuing on Thursday. Both sides say they want more small business aid, jobless benefits, and stimulus checks, but they are divided on issues like state aid.