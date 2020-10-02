It’s nothing new. All year, no matter how bad things have gotten, investors have located a bright side. One of the worst recessions in decades and millions of unemployed Americans are already just a blip on the chart of a rally that lifted the S&P 500 by 60 percent over five months.
Stocks advanced broadly over the five days. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 1.9 percent, snapping a string of retreats, while the Nasdaq added 1.5 percent. Not content just to tick up, small caps had their best week in two months.
The U.S. Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills Monday. It also will sell 52-week bills Tuesday and four- and eight-week bills Thursday.
— Bloomberg News