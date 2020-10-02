First it was a shouting match of a presidential debate that raised doubts about the sanctity of the electoral process, then news President Trump had contracted the novel coronavirus. The S&P 500’s verdict on such a nerve-racking week? Up 1.5 percent.

Even with Friday’s decline on the president’s diagnosis, stocks managed enough buoyancy over the first four days to come out comfortably ahead, defying a panoply of threats. If anything is a microcosm for the 2020 stock market, the past few days are it — dip buyers clawing their way through considerable political and societal gloom and finding things to embrace.

It’s nothing new. All year, no matter how bad things have gotten, investors have located a bright side. One of the worst recessions in decades and millions of unemployed Americans are already just a blip on the chart of a rally that lifted the S&P 500 by 60 percent over five months.

Stocks advanced broadly over the five days. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 1.9 percent, snapping a string of retreats, while the Nasdaq added 1.5 percent. Not content just to tick up, small caps had their best week in two months.

The U.S. Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills Monday. It also will sell 52-week bills Tuesday and four- and eight-week bills Thursday.

— Bloomberg News