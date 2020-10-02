The modest gains in jobs were driven by hiring increases in leisure and hospitality, which added 318,000 jobs back in September, mostly at restaurants and bars. Retail added back another 142,000 jobs, driven in part by hiring at clothing stores.

Government employment fell by 231,000, driven by declines in local and state education, a decline economists have been warning about for months.

There are still 10.7 million less people with jobs than there were in February before the pandemic, though just over half of the jobs lost in March and April have now been recovered.

The economic report, based on a survey which is taken during the first half of the month, comes on the heels of a string of warning signs for the economy.

Several companies have announced wide scale layoffs in recent days, including Disney, American and United Airlines, and Allstate.

And unemployment claims, which have remained above historic records every week since the worst of the pandemic, show that job losses remain an ever present threat to the push to bring the economy back.

Permanent job losses increased in September jobs report by 345,000, part of a rise of 2.5 million of these longer-lasting losses since February.

Economists warn that without further government assistance for businesses and households, the economy is at a risk of sliding backward.

The coronavirus remains a persistent threat to the economy. State and local governments and businesses have struggled with plans to reopen the economy, and public health officials are worried that another spike in the virus this year could constrain the recovery even more.

The news that President Trump and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive sent the stock market tumbling on Friday.