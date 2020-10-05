Prices in Prince George’s County are particularly attractive for buyers looking for a single-family home in good condition, which can be among the most expensive property choices in most areas. For example, the single-family house at 17006 Village Dr. West in the Marlboro Meadows community in Upper Marlboro is priced at $368,500. Annual property taxes are $3,696, and there are no homeowner association fees required.
The house sold for $200,000 in May and was upgraded for sale. Initially listed for $365,000 in August, the price was raised to $375,000 on Sept. 11 and then reduced to $368,500 on Sept. 18.
The 1,568-square-foot house has four bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The house has three levels, including a finished lower level with a full bathroom, a bedroom and a wood-burning fireplace with a brick hearth and surround. Most unusual for an affordable house, the backyard includes a patio and an in-ground swimming pool with a diving board.
The main level includes new countertops in the kitchen, which has white cabinets and stainless-steel appliances, as well as new lights, new paint and new fixtures. This level has hardwood floors, recessed lighting, an open kitchen and dining area, and a sliding-glass door to the backyard. Upstairs are three bedrooms and one full updated bathroom.
Assigned schools include Patuxent Elementary, James Madison Middle and Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High. All three schools are rated below average compared to other schools in the state by GreatSchools.org.
For more information, contact real estate agent Asifa Tariq, affiliated with the Crofton/Odenton office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, at 443-765-8899.
