The four-level house, formerly the residence of the Canadian ambassador to the United States, has an elevator to all four levels and a gated two-car garage. Located adjacent to Stanton Park and within walking distance of the U.S. Capitol, the Supreme Court, the Library of Congress and the Mall, the house has panoramic views of the city and its monuments from the rooftop deck, reached from a spiral staircase.
The 5,600-square-foot rowhouse has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, hardwood floors and custom millwork. The main level includes a formal living room and a formal dining room, each with a 12-foot-high ceiling. The living room has a fireplace and a box bay window. At the back of this level is a large kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, a center island and a glass door to a deck. A closet and powder room are also on the main level.
The first of two upper levels includes a primary bedroom with a box bay window, a fireplace and four closets. This level also has another bedroom with a private full bathroom. The fourth level has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, one of the home’s two laundry rooms, a wet bar and the spiral staircase to the roof deck. The English basement includes a recreation room or the sixth bedroom, a bathroom, another laundry room and storage rooms.
The rowhouse can be previewed before the auction on Saturdays and Sundays until Oct. 18 from 1 to 4 p.m. A final preview will be held Oct. 23 from 1 to 4 p.m. The auction will be held on-site on Oct. 24 at 11 a.m. For more information and to register for the auction, click here.
