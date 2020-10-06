If you need a way to boost your savings and stay consistent with your home-buying goals, setting up an automatic funds transfer can help. You can set up a transfer from your checking to a savings or investment account at your financial institution. Another method can be having a portion of your paycheck directed into a retirement or other account by your employer, if possible. A variety of banks and savings apps also round up purchases to the nearest dollar and put the change into a linked savings account, so you can save without it being a heavy burden.