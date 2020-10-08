All told, some 25.5 million people are collecting some kind of unemployment insurance. The numbers of jobless claims have been falling but at a much slower pace.
The numbers come in the final weeks before the Presidential election on Nov. 3. President Trump has touted the fact that some of the labor market’s indicators from the pandemic have improved, such as the unemployment rate.
Yet unemployment claims remain above the pre-pandemic record of 695,000 a week. Economists, as well as Federal Reserve policymakers have been warning about the economic recovery could stall or even deteriorate without further aid, for struggling businesses and households, in Washington.