By Washington Post StaffOctober 8, 2020 at 8:34 AM EDTApplications for unemployment benefits have been falling since March and April, when millions were filing for claims each week. Yet they remain far above pre-pandemic levels.This is a developing story. It will be updated.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy