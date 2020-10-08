The number of new claims filed for unemployed remained at historically high levels, according to data released Thursday by the Department of Labor.

The number of initial claims inched down — from 849,000 to 840,000 last week. The number of new claims for gig and self-employed workers dropped from about 650,000 to 460,000.

All told, some 25.5 million people are collecting some kind of unemployment insurance. The numbers of jobless claims have been falling but at a much slower pace.

The numbers come in the final weeks before the Presidential election on Nov. 3. President Trump has touted the fact that some of the labor market’s indicators from the pandemic have improved, such as the unemployment rate.

Yet unemployment claims remain above the pre-pandemic record of 695,000 a week. Economists, as well as Federal Reserve policymakers have been warning about the economic recovery could stall or even deteriorate without further aid, for struggling businesses and households, in Washington.