Falls Green, at 501 Roosevelt Blvd. in Falls Church, includes a renovated clubhouse, a swimming pool, grills, fire pits, a multipurpose room geared to children, a community market, a fitness center, a club room with a catering kitchen, a co-working lounge and concierge services. The redevelopment focused on making every generation of residents welcome. Shuttle service is provided to the East Falls Church Metro station for Orange and Silver line service.
“Though residents of different generations may use spaces differently, they tend to appreciate the same features,” says Brian Miller, senior design director of Edit Lab. “Acoustic treatments that tame noise from playing kids also keeps spaces quiet for professionals taking a video call. Outlet placement that doesn’t require a resident with mobility issues to get on their hands and knees to plug in a laptop makes it easier for everyone else, too. Thoughtful and accessible design works well across all generations.”
Another important consideration of the developers was understanding what hinders inclusivity in a community.
“There were some features we removed in order to improve our residents’ ability to socialize,” says Maury Stern, a principal of Insight Property Group. “For example, there were multiple tennis courts that were not used by most residents. We converted them into a community courtyard and multipurpose courts."
The increased free space provided room to socialize and allowed Falls Green to add a pickleball court and a multipurpose sport court for kids to ride their bikes or play basketball and four square. Similarly indoors, conference rooms and saunas were transformed into a multifunctional clubhouse, co-working spaces and a larger fitness center.
Falls Green features studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, including some with dens. Currently available apartments range from a 521-square-foot studio for $1,296 per month to a 1,136-square-foot apartment with two bedrooms and two bathrooms that rents for $2,146. Some fully furnished apartments are also available.
The apartments have stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets and a balcony or patio. Some have hardwood flooring, and some include a washer and dryer.
