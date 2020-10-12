For example, the condo at 2509 Arlington Blvd. #202 is priced at $300,000 with a monthly condo fee of $316. Annual property taxes are $2,718.
Built in 1943, Cambridge Courts was one of the handful of rental housing complexes built in Arlington during World War II, according to Redfin real estate agent Dina Gorrell. Architectural details on the buildings include hooded entryways, brick window sills, molded wood cornices and brick chimneys.
This 642-square-foot condo, located on the second floor, has views of trees and landscaped grounds. The one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo has been updated with new windows, new pale gray carpet, new granite counters in the kitchen and an updated bathroom.
The living room has a gas fireplace and is adjacent to the dining room, which is large enough to function as a home office as well as eating area. The kitchen has laminate flooring that looks like wood, white cabinets and both white and black appliances. The condo has a walk-in closet and ceiling fan in the bedroom and a stacked washer and dryer. The development has a parking lot with unassigned parking.
Cambridge Courts isn’t located in downtown Rosslyn, Ballston or Clarendon, which have restaurants and shops within walking distance. But bus service is available on Route 50 near the condo. The community is within a short drive of the Pentagon, the new Amazon HQ2 location and the District.
Assigned schools include Long Branch Elementary, Jefferson Middle and Washington & Lee High School. All three schools are rated average by GreatSchools.org compared to other schools in Virginia.
