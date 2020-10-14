We ended up purchasing in June 2019 and moved into our place in December 2019. We’ve been loving it ever since. Fun fact — we are the first people to purchase a home in the neighborhood.

We adore the thoughtful design details and amenity features from the open floor plan and large pane-less windows. Some of our favorite features are the high ceilings, huge kitchen island, double-wide stairs, ribbon fireplace and natural lighting from all the windows. It feels really inviting and airy.

AD

AD

Our favorite place in the house is the main-level living space and it’s where we spend most of our time. Before the pandemic, we loved to entertain and have family and friends over, so we were always in the kitchen and living room, or out on the deck enjoying a few drinks. Our cousin and his wife moved to the neighborhood, too, so we had them over frequently for game nights or wine nights. We love making homemade pizzas, popping on a record, opening the deck doors and just enjoying great company. Now we keep it low key with the two of us, but we can’t wait to entertain again.

We’re both working from home now — Jessica in communications for a tech company and Philip does marketing for a financial company. It’s vital that we have multifunctional spaces throughout the home. So far, we’ve converted one of the extra bedrooms into an office and have plans to make our lower level a combination office/living space. We hired an interior designer to help us figure out more functionality of what’s currently our rec room with couches and a TV. We want it to serve dual purposes as a comfortable living space and an office.

Other than that, we’re so happy we got to stay in this area. There’s so much to do around here. Within the community, there are outdoor grills, green spaces and other gathering areas. Down the road is our favorite Whole Foods with a wine bar inside. We’re close to the town center, a Pilates studio, plenty of restaurants and places to shop. Also, there are several trails that are perfect for taking our dog on walks and for running.”

AD

AD

In this ongoing feature, we ask homeowners what they love most about their home. If you’d like to share your story, please send a photo of the room/feature you love (preferably with you in the photo, too) and 400 to 450 words describing the space and why you love it to: mlerner@gmail.com.