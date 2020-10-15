Claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, for gig and self-employed workers, went down, to about 373,000 from about 460,000. And the total number of people on all unemployment programs dropped slightly to 25.3 million for the last week of September, down from 25.5 million the previous week.
The number of new claims has fallen greatly from its peak in the spring, but economists say they are concerned that the number remains so high. Questions remain about how much the data is affected by a couple of complicating factors, including issues with fraud, which have lead the state of California to pause reporting its data, backlogs and process quirks that require people to apply for traditional unemployment and get rejected before applying for PUA.