Under pressure from Congress in 2001, some of the world’s largest chocolate companies — including Nestle, Hershey and Mars — pledged to eradicate “the worst forms of child labor” from their sources in West Africa, the world’s most important supply. Since then, however, the firms have missed deadlines to eliminate child labor in 2005, 2008 and 2010.

Each time, they have promised to do better, but the new report indicates that the incidence of child labor in West African cocoa production has risen.

An investigation by The Washington Post of the use of child labor in the cocoa industry found that representatives of some of the biggest and best-known brands could not guarantee that any of their chocolate was produced without child labor. One reason is that 20 years after pledging to eradicate the practice, chocolate companies still could not identify the farms where all their cocoa comes from, let alone whether child labor was used in producing it.

The prevalence of child labor among agricultural households in cocoa-growing areas of Ivory Coast and Ghana, the two primary suppliers, increased from 31 percent to 45 percent between 2008 and 2019, according to the Labor Department survey conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago.

Nearly 1.6 million children were engaged in child labor in cocoa production, according to the survey, and most of those were involved in tasks considered hazardous, such as wielding machetes, carrying heavy loads or working with pesticides. Because of changes in methodology, the number of child laborers in the new survey is not comparable to that of the first survey, researchers said.

“As this report shows, there are today still too many children in cocoa farming doing work for which they are too young, or work that endangers them,” according to a statement from Richard Scobey, president of the World Cocoa Foundation, an industry group represents companies handling about 80 percent of the world’s cocoa supply chain.

In addressing the report, Scobey identified no industry failures. Instead, he suggested that the goals for reducing child labor may have been too lofty.

The targets “were set without fully understanding the complexity and scale of a challenge heavily associated with poverty in rural Africa,” according to his statement, which noted that cocoa production has risen.

“Companies alone cannot solve the problem,” he said.

Several nonprofit groups, however, argue that the companies have fallen far short of their responsibilities. They question how an industry that rings up an estimated $103 billion in annual sales could have made so little, if any, progress over 20 years.

In December, the Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments in a case against Nestle and Cargill involving a group of Malians who say that as adolescents, they were forced to work on Ivory Coast cocoa farms.

Regarding the lawsuit, a Nestle statement said: “All involved agree that Nestlé never engaged in the egregious child labor alleged in this suit. This lawsuit does not advance the shared goal of ending child labor in the cocoa industry because it does not address the root causes of the issue and will not improve the conditions in West Africa.”

Generally, the companies have sought to set up programs to try to monitor farms for child labor, and say they aim to expand those.

Jeff Beckman, a Hershey spokesman, said that another study by NORC shows that “where company programs are in place, child labor was reduced by one-third, showing these programs are having a positive impact and emphasizing the need to further scale these programs." He added that the programs by “larger industry players ... touch about 60% of the cocoa produced in West Africa, which means their positive impact does not reach the other approximately 40% of cocoa produced."

Other smaller players must get involved, Beckman said.

In response to the new survey, Mars noted in a statement that it has committed $1 billion to “help fix a broken supply chain.”

"The problem of child labor is bigger than any one entity, and the solution must be grounded in an unwavering commitment to action and collaboration between farmers, communities, civil society, business, and government,” the company said.