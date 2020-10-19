For example, the condo at 4471 Macarthur Blvd. NW #303 is priced at $282,400. The monthly condo fee of $353 includes all utilities other than electricity. Annual property taxes are $1,544.
Located in the Palisades neighborhood of Northwest, this condo is less than a mile from Georgetown University and a little more than a mile from shops and restaurants in Georgetown. Shops and restaurants in the Palisades neighborhood and the Palisades branch of the D.C. Public Library are also within approximately one mile. A Metrobus stop is less than one mile from the condo.
The 536-square-foot condo, on the top floor, has one bedroom and one bathroom. The galley-style kitchen, which opens to a dining area with a window, has been recently renovated with stainless-steel appliances and a tile backsplash. The living room has three large windows. Other amenities include gas heat, gas water heating and hardwood floors. The condo comes with reserved parking for one car and a storage unit in the basement.
The brick garden-style community includes a picnic area and laundry facilities. The unit doesn’t have an individual washer and dryer. Pets are allowed.
Assigned schools include Key Elementary, Hardy Middle and Wilson High, all rated above average by GreatSchools.org in comparison to other schools in the District.
For a virtual tour, click here.
For more information, call real estate agent Dayse Taruselli with Century 21 New Millennium at 703-732-3231.
