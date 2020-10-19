To address affordability challenges for District residents, the D.C. Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) recently moved and rehabilitated two historic Anacostia houses from the Maple View Flats development on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE, which includes more than 100 affordable apartments. Both single-family houses will be available to families who meet the affordable housing program requirements and enter a lottery by Nov. 16.

To enter, families must certify that they meet the income and household size limits for each house and submit an expression of interest and a preapproval letter from a lender at dhcd.dc.gov/myfairshot. After Nov. 16, five to seven households will be chosen by a lottery and can tour the homes and submit their documents and certification of their eligibility in order of their rank in the lottery.

The buyers will have 60 days to close after they submit their documents. The extra households will be chosen as backups in case the first and second households are unable to close on the properties or change their minds about the purchases.

The single-family house at 1238 W St. SE, which will be listed for $231,000, has 1,790 square feet of living space above ground. The house includes three bedrooms, three bathrooms, hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances and a wraparound porch. For a video tour, click here.

Buyers of this house must have a minimum household size of three people and maximum annual household income of 50 percent of median family income (MFI) for the District, which formerly was referred to as area median income. The maximum MFI varies with household size and is $56,700 for a family of three in 2020. MFI for the District in 2020 is $126,000 for a household of four.

The single-family house at 1319 V St. SE, which will be listed for $285,000, has 2,297 square feet above ground. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom house has hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. For a video of this house, click here.

Buyers of the V Street property must also have a minimum household size of three people. The maximum annual income of the household must be 60 percent of MFI, which is $68,050 for a family of three.

The houses are within a half-mile of the Anacostia Metro station and within walking distance of the Frederick Douglass National Historic Site, a Busboys & Poets and the Anacostia Arts Center.

For updates on the sale of these affordable homes, click here.