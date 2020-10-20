Counties were classified for this analysis as “blue” if in the 2016 presidential race Hillary Clinton won the county by more than 10 percentage points, as “red” if Donald Trump won the county by more than 10 percentage points and as “swing” if neither candidate received more than 55 percent of all votes.
The results: The median sales price in blue counties rose 13.1 percent to $346,000 in the four weeks ending Sept. 6 compared with those same weeks in 2019; rose 11.5 percent in swing counties to $259,500 during that same period; and rose 10.6 percent in red counties.
Blue counties tend to be in high-cost urban areas and tech hubs, according to Redfin, while red counties are more often in rural and relatively affordable locations. Swing counties are typically found in suburban areas.
Homes sold the fastest during those weeks in August and early September in swing counties, which reflects an ongoing trend that the pandemic accelerated people moving to the suburbs. Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather’s analysis found first-time home buyers are moving to the suburbs looking for more affordable housing. Working from home, which many people expect to continue at least part of the time for the foreseeable future, allows buyers to focus more on purchasing a place with more indoor and outdoor living space than on their commute.
While the total number of homes for sale dropped nearly 35 percent year-over-year in swing counties, the supply of homes also dropped by 32 percent in red counties and 22.2 percent in blue counties. The percentage of homes that sold within two weeks in swing counties was 43.5 percent, compared with 39.6 percent in blue counties and 35.3 percent in red counties.
