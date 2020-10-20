The streaming company had seen massive subscriber spikes since early 2020, gaining 16 million global subscribers in the quarter ending in March, as quarantines dominated Europe and began taking hold in the U.S. Robust growth continued in the spring, with the April-June period seeing Netflix rack up a net addition of 10.2 million subscribers around the world.

But July, August and September — historically a strong quarter for Netflix — much slower growth, including just 177,000 adds in the U.S. The period was one in which many Americans emerged from lockdown to gather in outdoor locations. Netflix had drawn nearly 3 million new American subscribers in the spring.

“As expected, growth has slowed,” the company’s executives said in a letter to investors. “We think this is primarily due to our record first half results,” it added, suggesting many people who would think about subscribing during the pandemic already had.

The 2.2 million figure is also way down from the 6.7 million Netflix added in the same period last summer.

While the numbers could be viewed as partly a function of subscriber cancellations over the controversial “Cuties,” data have shown that this is not likely to have a material impact.

With $6.43 billion in quarterly revenue, Netflix exceeded forecasters’ projections of $6.38 billion. But earnings per share of $1.79 came in well below expectations of $2.14.

Analysts are unlikely to be concerned with the subscriber slowdown, though, in part because the company is approaching 200 million worldwide subscribers. Its official count was 193 million coming into the quarter. Those figures are well above its nearest streaming competitor, Disney Plus, which several months ago reported it had topped 60 million subscribers worldwide.

Netflix executives also noted in their letter that the company had racked up more than 28 million global subscribers so far this year, surpassing the 27.8 million it gained in all of 2019.

A fall and winter in which rising virus rates and cold weather are expected to drive people inside could keep Netflix subscriber numbers high.

Meanwhile the lack of new movies in theaters could ensure people turn to the streaming giant for their entertainment fix. Already Aaron Sorkin’s war-protest legal drama “The Trial of the Chicago 7," and Darren Star’s dramatic comedy “Emily in Paris” are among the most talked-about pieces of content this fall, with a new take on the Daphne du Maurier’s gothic novel ”Rebecca” with Lily James expected to further drive conversation this month.

The company said that one of its most viewed shows in the most recent quarter was “Ratched,” Ryan Murphy’s spinoff of sorts from “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest;" at least a few minutes of the series was viewed by at 48 million households in its first four weeks of release.

Netflix, which has benefited from Oscar-nominated movies such as “The Irishman” and “Roma” in recent years, is likely to really reap its rewards this year. New rule changes allow for movies to qualify this year without playing in theaters, broadening Netflix’s potential base of contenders. And many studios have postponed their films until later in 2021, thinning out the field.