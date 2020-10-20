The slowdowns, which have raised alarms and suspicions among voters, postal workers and voting experts, have particular implications for states with strict voter deadlines. Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia, for example, do not accept ballots that arrive after Election Day, even if postmarked before. Of the states that do, there is generally a short acceptance window: In North Carolina, where polls have President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden in a dead heat, postmarked ballots must arrive within three days of the election.

“There are fundamental and foundational issues with the Postal Service that go beyond voting, and there are issues with election administration that we can address,” said David Becker, executive director of the nonpartisan, nonprofit Center for Election Innovation and Research. “But the rules we have for the next 14 days are the rules we have.”

“There are always variabilities in the mail,” he said. “There have always been concerns about variabilities in the mail. There have always been states that have firm deadlines after which no more ballots will be accepted. There has always been an element of voter responsibility along with responsibility of election officials and the Postal Service. And voters are embracing that responsibility.”

Of the 52.7 million voters who requested mail-in ballots, 13.7 million had returned them as of Tuesday, according to the United States Elections Project.

In Detroit, where Democrats are relying on heavy turnout to carry the rest of Michigan, only 70.9 percent of first-class mail was on time the week that ended Oct. 9, compared with 92.2 percent at the start of the year.

In Wisconsin — which struggled mightily with a vote-by-mail primary in August — on-time delivery fell to 84.3 percent in the Lakeland district, which encompasses most of the state. North Carolina’s Greensboro district, which includes Raleigh and Durham, showed service was 10.1 percentage points lower than it was in January. Timeliness also varied widely in postal districts in Pennsylvania and Florida.

Postal Service spokesman David Partenheimer said the agency has maintained performance standards despite surging mail volumes and challenges related to the pandemic. The agency had made an estimated 64 million ballot deliveries — to and from election offices — through Oct. 7, agency data shows.

“The Postal Service is fully committed and actively working to handle the increase in election mail volume across the country over the next two weeks,” he said in an emailed statement to The Washington Post, adding that extra staffing and resources have been allocated to help process and deliver election mail.

Those teams have also been instructed to use “extraordinary measures beyond the normal course of operations … to accelerate the delivery of ballots,” Partenheimer wrote. Those measures include expedited handling, special pickups, and extra and Sunday deliveries.

But some postal workers say ballot-handling directives from higher-ups have been chaotic.

Letter carriers in Michigan say supervisors press them to focus on package delivery in the waning hours of their shifts, pushing ballot collection down the priority list. In Pennsylvania, clerks are preparing to hand-stamp ballot envelopes in the waning days of the 2020 campaign, to steer ballots away from overwhelmed processing plants. In Florida, where package volumes are sky-high, employees are working 12-hour days, seven days a week, through at least the end of October.

State and local officials and election experts say municipalities have made great strides in preparing for an election in which 198 million Americans are eligible to vote by mail. But mail-service reliability remains a key variable. Postal leaders are scrambling to build confidence in an agency that has been maligned as a “joke” by Trump, was forced to suspend a major cost-cutting agenda and told 46 states and the District of Columbia that their election regulations were “incongruous” with mail service.

The new data reveals an agency marked by inconsistencies and fighting to stabilize itself before a final influx of ballots, as well as an onslaught of packages, greeting cards and catalogues for the holiday season.

“In the current state of the world, there is nothing a voter could do to work around problems in the post office,” said J. Remy Green, an attorney who represents a group of voters in a lawsuit against the Postal Service before the Southern District of New York.

“I think at the end of the day, the damage that has been done here, it’s not just service performance and quantifiable damage,” Green said. “It is a kind of psychic damage to the confidence of voters and confidence in the vote.”

Political analysts say unreliable mail delivery could be a factor in tight state races. According to a Washington Post-University of Maryland poll conducted by Ipsos in late August, 34 percent of registered voters said they were not confident their vote would be counted correctly if submitted by mail. An additional 37 percent were only “somewhat” confident. More than 60 percent of respondents said they had never before voted by mail.

A representative from the Trump campaign declined to comment. The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nationally, on-time mail service continues to lag the Postal Service’s pace at the start of 2020 and even well into the pandemic. The agency began the year delivering 91.8 percent of first-class mail on time — below its internal goal of 95 percent but considered reliable service — and peaked above 93 percent at the end of February. The rate hovered in the low 90s until mid-July, roughly a month into the tenure of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a former supply-chain logistics executive and major Trump financier who implemented a stricter transportation schedule that banned late and extra deliveries, in addition to other cost-cutting measures.

Meanwhile, regional vice presidents and local managers were instructed to cut hours among a 630,000-member workforce already flattened by the coronavirus. The Postal Service also mothballed nearly 700 high-speed mail-sorting machines and removed more than 1,500 public collection boxes, moves the agency says were planned before DeJoy’s arrival.

The postmaster general suspended those moves in August after public and congressional pushback, but he declined to replace machines already disconnected (many had been trashed or scrapped for parts) or replace the collection boxes. The Postal Service maintains it has ample capacity to process election mail.

But postal workers say those changes have made their jobs more difficult and contributed to the delays. The Postal Service no longer sorts mail locally — instead items are sent to centralized processing facilities that cover larger geographic areas — making late and extra trips crucial components of on-time service. Fewer sorting machines means more mail is hand-sorted, which is time-intensive and has a greater margin of error. It also means mail can sit around longer before processing.

Overall, postal districts in parts of 21 states plus D.C. have seen a drop in mail service by at least 7.5 percentage points since January.

Still, service has improved since early August — 86.2 percent compared with 81.5 percent — after DeJoy suspended his changes and after seven federal courts intervened on behalf of 19 states and voters groups. Judges in New York, Pennsylvania, Washington state and D.C. ordered the Postal Service to authorize late and extra trips to deliver election mail, including ballots, ballot applications, voter registration paperwork and voting information.

The Postal Service, though, continues to struggle with issues that are independent of but exacerbated by DeJoy’s policies, according to postal workers and logistics experts.

The front lines remain understaffed and rely heavily on overtime hours to accomplish basic tasks. Over the summer, employees routinely worked 60 hours or more per week, say workers and organized-labor leaders. Now, as the Postal Service enters its peak season — with volumes rising because of election mail, political leaflets and holiday cards and packages — overtime hours have soared.

The agency recorded 3.3 million overtime hours, or 21.1 percent of all work hours, during the week of Oct. 15, according to documents filed in the Pennsylvania lawsuit. Overtime hours typically make up 10 to 13 percent of all hours in a two-week pay period.

The Postal Service also struggled to absorb the onslaught of packages. In August, the most recent month for which complete agency data is available, volume spiked 39.4 percent year over year. Election mail and packages are processed on separate machines but still fall to individual carriers for delivery, leaving the agency to decide which has priority.

The mail service has a vested interest in deliveries of both. Ballots are profitable because municipalities cover the cost if they are mailed without postage. But packages are a core and growing part of the Postal Service’s finances.

Postal workers say that tension is clear in Michigan, especially in Detroit’s suburbs. Letter carriers say they receive messages daily telling them to prioritize packages — which often have guaranteed delivery windows — over other items, including election mail. Carriers have taken to sorting through their satchels mid-route to pull out ballots and pieces of voting information so they can prioritize them on their own, according to two letter carriers who spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid retribution.

The frequency of mail delivery also varies widely by Zip code, even on postal routes within minutes of one another. In facilities that serve Detroit’s mostly White suburbs, staffing has remained steady, the workers said, and residents can expect delivery daily. If a piece of mail is late, they said, it will probably arrive the next day.

But in more racially diverse neighborhoods, they said, residents generally get mail twice or three times a week unless a parcel is in the mix.

“I walked around a little bit — it was a mess in there,” one of the letter carriers said of a post office that serves Detroit proper. “There was mail everywhere. And not mail everywhere in the sense that, ‘Carriers come in the morning and this is my route for the day, I’ve got to [sort] this up and get out of here.’ This was mail everywhere because no one is there to carry that mail.”

The Detroit postal district extends 130 miles north and 110 miles west, covering about a quarter of the state and including much of Michigan’s most heavily Black communities. It had the worst mail service in the country the week that ended Oct. 9. The Greater Michigan district, which covers the rest of the state, including rural areas that helped deliver the state’s 16 electoral votes to Trump in 2016, was in line with the national average, or 16 percentage points better than Detroit.

Michigan residents requested 2.9 million mail-in ballots, according to the Michigan secretary of state’s office, or about 55 percent of the estimated 5.3 million votes expected to be cast. The state requires ballots to reach election offices by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

One of the best defenses against ballots getting caught in the mail is the widespread knowledge of the Postal Service’s problematic summer, said Christopher Thomas, a fellow at the Bipartisan Policy Center think tank who was Michigan’s longtime director of elections.

“There might be a little faith in the postal system in the sense of the pressure being on right now for them to handle election mail,” Thomas said. “It’s distinctive mail for them to see and pull out. And people who live in those areas know that their mail is not dependable. The hope is that they know not to test that out.”

Wisconsin, which is mainly confined to the Lakeland postal district, has the same ballot acceptance deadline. Its mail service rate is down two percentage points from the national average and six percentage points below January. Voters there have requested 1.4 million ballots, nearly half of the 3 million that state residents are projected to cast. They have already returned 61.4 percent of those ballots, a rate that dwarfs the national average of 22.7 percent, according to the United States Elections Project.

Mail service in certain pockets of Florida and Pennsylvania could weigh heavily on whether Trump or Biden captures those states.

Without Florida and its 29 electoral votes, Trump’s path to 270 electors is exceedingly difficult. In the heavily Democratic South Florida district, mail service is the worst in the state, at 82.8 percent. In the Gulf Atlantic postal district, which includes northern cities Jacksonville, Tallahassee and Pensacola, it stands at 83.4 percent.

The Suncoast district, which includes Orlando and covers the middle of the state, features some of the heaviest conservative strongholds in the state, along the Interstate 4 corridor and “Space Coast.” And while Trump has claimed without evidence that mail-in ballots lead to voter fraud, his campaign has encouraged supporters in Florida to vote by mail. Trump and first lady Melania Trump voted by mail in Florida, as well.

The unpredictable service has labor leaders worried about ballot delivery in another state with strict election-night cutoffs for ballot acceptance.

“Everything has been running differently between the three districts. There’s no consistency,” said Al Friedman, president of the Florida State Association of Letter Carriers. “You knew this election was coming four years ago. You knew the amount of political mail was going to be the worst. You predicted this in May — the worst year for political mail ever. And you didn’t plan.”

Pennsylvania’s service similarly varies by region in a way that skews toward better mail service in more rural, suburban and conservative areas.

The Western Pennsylvania district, which encompasses Pittsburgh and its surrounding suburbs and exurbs, traditionally has some of the best on-time rates in the country, and even with service down nationwide, the on-time rate there, 89.4 percent, exceeds the national average. The Central Pennsylvania district, a Republican stronghold, has an 83.2 percent on-time rate.

But the Philadelphia Metro district, which Democrats need to dominate to offset GOP votes in the rest of the state, is one of only six districts in the country with on-time service worse than 80 percent. Low staffing that dates to the start of the pandemic remains a chronic issue, according to Pennsylvania postal employees. In Philadelphia, workers are preparing to cull ballots, process them by hand and deliver them to local election officials to avoid having to send them to regional processing plants, where the sorting system moves slower.