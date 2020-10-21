Brandon Hill and Peter Change of local artist group No Kings Collective are creating murals for both exterior and interior walls at CODA, including in the lobby, gym, terrace and parking garage. The murals will incorporate themes related to the D.C. art and music culture.
Phase One of the Bryant project, scheduled to be complete by the third quarter of 2021, will include an Alamo Drafthouse, a public plaza, a park and a 13,000-square-foot Bevy Food Hall developed in partnership with Canadev. The Chase apartments, which are being preleased, are scheduled to open in January. When the entire Bryant development is complete, it will have about 1,500 residential units and a full-service grocery store.
Currently available apartments, which range from a 554-square-foot one-bedroom to a 1,225-square-foot two-bedroom with a den and two bathrooms, rent for $1,805 to $3,740. Fifteen of the apartments are reserved as workforce housing, which typically means renters of those units must earn a maximum of 50 to 80 percent of area median income. The current area median income for a household of four in the District is $126,000.
The apartments have open floor plans with floor-to-ceiling windows, flooring that resembles wood, quartz counters, stainless-steel appliances, under-cabinet lighting, white tile backsplashes and matte black plumbing fixtures. Some units have a terrace or a Juliet balcony. Building amenities include concierge services, a library, bike storage, a bike repair shop, a lounge with a terrace on the top floor, a co-working space and a gym.
The Rhode Island Avenue Metro station is less than one mile from the development.
