Among the causes were a crowded marketplace and covid lockdowns that made mobile less necessary, along with reviews declaring its content scattered and its marketing scattershot.

In an open letter distributed to reporters on Wednesday, founder Jeffrey Katzenberg and chief executive Meg Whitman — two legends in their respective fields, movie production and technology — acknowledged that the business that had launched just seven months ago was closing.

“Our failure was not for lack of trying; we’ve considered and exhausted every option available to us,” they wrote. They said the shutdown was “likely for one of two reasons: because the idea itself wasn’t strong enough to justify a standalone streaming service or because of our timing.”

It is not clear how much money the venture still has in the bank. Katzenberg reportedly had been shopping the service, but it was not believed to be out of its ample cash reserves, and Katzenberg and Whitman said they intended to return money to investors.

“We feel that we have exhausted all our options,” they wrote. "As a result we have reluctantly come to the difficult decision to wind down the business, return cash to our shareholders and say goodbye to our colleagues with grace.”

Born of Katzenberg’s ambitions to carve a new path after he sold DreamWorks Animation to Comcast in 2016, Quibi began attracting notice after receiving a torrent of cash from investors that included every major Hollywood studio. The attention kept coming after he hired Whitman, the former leader of eBay and Hewlett-Packard.

Katzenberg’s goal was try to rejuvenate an old form much the way he did, in industry-changing fashion, for animation at Disney and then DreamWorks Animation. Short-form content had previously existed as mass entertainment in the days of newsreels and movie-screen serials. Katzenberg’s bet was this could be a newly popular — and profitable — form in the days of mobile.

At its low-slung, glass-heavy headquarters just south of Los Angeles’ landmark Hollywood and Highland intersection, he and his team of hundreds sought to sign up and curate this material, which would be available for a $5-$7 monthly smorgasboard fee. In doing this Katzenberg was making a bold bet against bingeing. He told The Washington Post in an interview that “in-between moments” dominated our days and could be filled with polished content. Rather than just lean back for 10 hours of “Stranger Things,” he believed, Americans on the run wanted to devour 10 minutes of quicker things.

A Super Bowl ad in February epitomized the depth of the ambition — and the huge sum of cash that had been raised.

Quibi went ahead with its launch in April despite an emerging recession that would squeeze both its advertisers and customers as well as the more obvious hurdle that a company designed to serve entertainment on-the-go wasn’t built for a time when people were staying home.

Katzenberg remained bullish despite the lockdowns. “Quibi is in a unique set of circumstances. We spent a year-and-a-half working with the best storytellers and creators in Hollywood, and then making content beautiful on phones in a way that I think is not like anything you’ve ever seen before. I think people will appreciate that,” he told The Washington Post in an interview.

The programming strategy he’d unveil ranged from high to low, a reboot of “Punk’d” mixed with a rejiggered form of “60 Minutes,” a reality show with Chrissy Teigen and a slick new version of “The Fugitive” with Kiefer Sutherland. Top-tier creators such as Antoine Fuqua and Katzenberg’s former DreamWorks partner Steven Spielberg were recruited.

Yet for all the range the service soon struggled to find its niche, and had few breakout hits.

At the same time, the brand's technology did not achieve the kind of grassroots appeal or democratic utility that can make apps popular, as it has for the decidedly non-Hollywood TikTok. People may want to watch videos on the go, it turned out, but mainly the ones they and their friends supplied themselves.

Josh Constine, an executive at capital fund SignalFire, noted that the firm missed an opportunity by not optimizing its content for the platform.

“Despite being built for a touch-screen interface, there’s little Bandersnatch-style interactive content so far, nor are the creators doing anything special with the six- to 10-minute format,” he wrote.

Quibi also might have missed a fundamental truth: people don’t like watching addictive stories on their phones because they’d rather keep those phones free to Tweet, text, Insta and otherwise communicate.