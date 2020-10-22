“From Marie Antionette to Lindsey Lohan, a canopy bed is an immediate way to make your bedroom feel special,” says Hildreth, whose second-floor show house bedroom was inspired by a guest bedroom that Hubert Givenchy designed in his home to welcome his friend Bunny Mellon. “Givenchy’s bed was a classic French ‘lit a la polonaise’ worthy of a queen Provence style.”

In his bedroom in the 2020 Aspire House McLean Show House, Hildreth embraced the shape of a canopy bed, but chose to celebrate the graceful lines in hand-forged and hammered iron by Ironware International.

“We chose to keep the bed super simple and dreamy with a gauzy ivory Irish linen,” Hildreth adds.

Canopy beds have been around forever, says Elliott, but like many things, such as grass cloth and brass finishes, canopy beds have gone in and out of favor.

“In medieval Europe, canopy beds provided their occupants warmth and privacy,” Elliott says.” And when I walk through the houses at Colonial Williamsburg, I imagine how drafty those bedrooms would be without canopy beds, which undoubtedly helped.”

In Elliott’s lower-level bedroom at the show house, she wanted it “to feel indulgent and cozy without eating up all of the space in the room, so we did a half-canopy, a half-tester,” she says.

The room had three areas: a sitting area, the bed and a writing desk and “the canopy made it clear that the bed was the most important part of the room,” Elliott adds.

The canopy bed also served another purpose in Elliott’s bedroom by disguising the soffit.

“The ceiling height in the center of the room is 9.5 feet, so bringing the valance up to that height made the room feel expansive,” Elliott says. “If we’d kept the valance below the soffit, the ceiling would have appeared lower.”

Architectural, cube-like canopy beds are available at many retailers, including Williams-Sonoma and CB2, Elliott shares, and they define spaces effectively in a loft-like contemporary setting, while the more traditional curved, iron canopy beds are also gaining popularity now.

“But to me, a canopy bed isn’t a canopy bed without fabric,” says Elliott, who mixed fabric patterns by varying scale and mixing florals with geometrics in her bedroom design at the show house.