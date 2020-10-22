The data is being watched closely with the presidential election less than two weeks away. Economists say they have been concerned by the continued high level of new unemployment claims so far into the pandemic, saying that these layoffs are more likely to be permanent than those that occurred early in the crisis.

The weekly number of new claims, considered a bellwether for the health of the labor market has remained above the pre-pandemic record for more than 30 weeks.

The unemployment rate has dropped from its peak in April but remains at nearly 8 percent. Due to the date of the election, that monthly data, released the first Friday of every month, will not be released for the month of October until after the contest.

Benefits for the unemployed have fallen sharply since the $600 benefit expired at the end of July. And the data indicates an increasingly large share of workers who have been on unemployment for more than six months.