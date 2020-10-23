Trump said the issue should be decided by the states.

“He said we have to help our small businesses by raising the minimum wage — that’s not helping," Trump said of Biden. “I think it should be a state option. Alabama is different than New York. New York is different from Vermont. Every state is different.”

When pressed by the moderator, Trump said that he would consider raising the federal minimum wage if granted a second term, though he did not give specifics.

Biden responded with a defense of the minimum wage, which is a part of his platform for strengthening the hand of workers.

“No one should work one job, be below poverty,” he said. “People are making six, seven, eight bucks an hour. These first responders we all clap for as they come down the street because they’ve allowed us to make it. What’s happening? They deserve a minimum wage of $15. Anything below that puts you below the poverty level.”

Trump’s criticism for raising the federal minimum wage is the culmination of years of waffling on the issue.

As a candidate in 2015 and 2016, Trump said in interviews he was open to raising the federal minimum wage. Other times he said he did not support an increase. Trump and his campaign officials eventually said that he supported raising the minimum wage to $10 an hour.

Last year, he told Spanish-language broadcaster Telemundo that he was “looking at” raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

But his answer Thursday marked a departure from some of the populist rhetoric that had helped power his campaign in 2016, political analysts noted.

Public opinion surveys have found broad support among Americans for raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, which works out to about $31,200 a year before taxes — an amount that still puts some below the living wage in many parts of the country, economists say.

Biden’s support of a $15-an-hour minimum wage represents a shift for Democrats. In 2016, Hillary Clinton supported raising the federal minimum to $12, but not $15.

Economists and academics have debated for years about whether raising the minimum wage results in job losses from businesses that would have to cut positions or hours, to make up for the increased cost of labor, in response.

“How are you helping your small businesses when you’re forcing wages?” Trump said at the debate. “What’s going to happen, and what’s been proven to happen, is when you do that, these small businesses fire many of their employees.”

Last year, the House passed a bill that would gradually raise the federal minimum wage to $15, but it has languished in the Republican-controlled Senate.

The Congressional Budget Office found that the bill offered mixed results, noting that 1.3 million people would be lifted out of poverty by 2025 and that the provisions could boost wages for some 27 million workers. But the analysis also found that the bill could also result in the loss of 1.3 million jobs.

Many studies have shown that increasing the minimum wage does not lead to significant job loss, while others still have come up with opposite results.

A 2017 study in Seattle, which leads the way with a gradual $15 minimum wage increase that the city passed in 2014, found that average pay declined as employers cut hours after the wages began rising.

But the same group of researchers released another study, the following year, which found that more experienced workers who started out working more hours, ended up earning on average $251 more per quarter. A less-experienced group of workers, who were working fewer hours when the study began, saw little to no change in income from the law.

A broader study from the University of California at Berkeley in 2018 looked at the effect of minimum wage increases on food service workers in six large cities — Seattle, San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose, Chicago and Washington, D.C. — and found that the policies had increased pay for workers and resulted in no significant job loss.

And an analysis in 2019 of more than 130 minimum-wage increases passed since 1979 found that the fall in jobs paying less than the new minimum wage had been offset by the jump in new jobs paying just over it.