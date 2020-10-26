The United States hit a record high in new coronavirus cases Friday, with more than 83,700 reported, according to data from Johns Hopkins. The virus’s resurgence is compounding volatility at a time of expected turbulence, according to Craig Erlam, an analyst with OANDA.

“Financial markets are getting a reality check, as investors come to terms with the failure of Congress to agree to a pre-election stimulus package and surging covid-19 cases,” Erlam wrote in commentary Monday. “Just over a week to go until the U.S. election, it was always likely we could see a little more risk aversion this week given the level of uncertainty.”

Oil prices sank in response to the rising infections around the globe, which is starting to cause the reinstatement of movement restrictions in some places. Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, fell more than 2 percent to trade at $40.92 a barrel.

In another reflection of volatility, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell as investors flocked to safer ground. Bond yields fall as prices rise.

It’s likely to be an eventful week on Wall Street as investors parse central bank decisions from Canada, Japan and Europe, third-quarter gross domestic product data from the Commerce Department and earnings from the biggest names in tech, including Facebook, Apple, Alphabet and Amazon.