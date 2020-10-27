The Residences at Salamander will be built in two communities, the Stables and the Vineyards, each with home sites ranging from 0.4 acres to 1.3 acres. The single-family houses, each with 3,500 to 5,500 square feet, will be priced from $2.05 million.

“It was important to me that the Residences blended into the area’s beautiful and natural environment,” Johnson said via email. “As with Salamander Resort & Spa, I leaned heavily on my own home for design inspiration and our team ensured that each home has unique entertaining areas, especially outdoors -- including options to open out onto bluestone terraces and summer kitchens.”

The houses have been designed with flexible spaces for working at home and remote learning and have indoor-outdoor living spaces. Each of the floor plans includes a private central courtyard that can be customized with a swimming pool and outdoor kitchen. The houses include French oak flooring, high ceilings, expansive windows, stainless-steel appliances and quartzite or black slate countertops.

Some customization is possible in the houses in the Stables, which has two floor plans. Each floor plan has four bedrooms, including two primary suites on the ground level and two bedrooms on the second level. The houses have five bathrooms, a great room, a kitchen and a den or study.

Houses in the Vineyards, which have 3,500 square feet, include four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a kitchen, a living room and a dining room. Two of the bedrooms are on the ground level with the living areas, and the other two are on the second level.

Homeowners can access 24-hour concierge services, room service and member discounts at the resort. For an additional fee, houses can be monitored by a property management service when the homeowners are away.

