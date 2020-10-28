A larger house equals larger monthly bills. The thought of living in a larger house in the suburbs is enticing for many people. Not only will you have more space to live in, but you will also have a yard. Although more space can be a good thing, it does come with larger monthly bills. For example, it takes more electricity to power a larger house. It also takes more natural gas or oil to heat the house and water. That beautiful backyard you’ve always dreamed of will cost you money to keep up. You need to keep these factors in mind when calculating your monthly expenses for the new property.

More space requires more furniture. If you’re planning to move from the city to the suburbs, you’re probably moving into a larger space. That means you will need to fill that space with furniture, unless you don’t mind leaving some rooms empty. Then again, what’s the point of having extra space if it’s just sitting there without any furniture in it? The bottom line is that you will need to go furniture shopping, which can be an expensive endeavor even if you’re not purchasing the highest-priced pieces.

You may need a car. There are many great attributes to living in the suburbs, but it’s not nearly as easy to get from place to place as it is in the city. The days of walking to the grocery store or jumping on a bus, tram or subway to get around are over. You will now need an automobile to get from one place to another. If you don’t have a vehicle, you’ll need to get one, which of course increases your expenses. Not to mention gas, car maintenance and auto insurance.