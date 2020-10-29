Another 751,000 people applied for jobless claims last week, down about 40,000 from the week before, in what is the final unemployment report released before the election.

Claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, for gig and self-employed workers, went up slightly, to 359,000.

All told, there were about 22.6 million people claiming some form of unemployment insurance for the week ending Oct. 10, the most recent weeks of statistics for that measurement.

The data represents what economists say is a disconcertingly high number of new jobless claims that persist seven months into the pandemic. Economists continue to warn about the effect to the economy from the White House and Congress’ inaction on another round of stimulus.

The economy has begun to flash more warning signs in recent weeks. Companies announcing layoffs in recent weeks include Raytheon, Charles Schwab, and Disney World, and on Wednesday, the stock market saw one of its biggest drops in months.