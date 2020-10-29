The data represents what economists say is a disconcertingly high number of new jobless claims that persist seven months into the pandemic. Economists continue to warn about the effect to the economy from the White House and Congress’ inaction on another round of stimulus.
The economy has begun to flash more warning signs in recent weeks. Companies announcing layoffs in recent weeks include Raytheon, Charles Schwab, and Disney World, and on Wednesday, the stock market saw one of its biggest drops in months.