Those delays loom large over the election: 28 states will not accept ballots that arrive after Election Day, even if they are postmarked before. Continued snags in the mail system could invalidate tens of thousands of ballots across the country, and could factor into whether President Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden captures crucial battleground states and, ultimately, the White House.

In Michigan, for example, the Detroit postal district — which includes some of the state’s largest concentrations of Black voters, who are crucial to Biden’s campaign — delivered only 72.8 percent of ballots on-time over the past five days, according to Postal Service data filed in the District Court of the District of Columbia. In the Greater Michigan district, which represents the rest of the state, 84.3 percent of ballots arrived to election officials on time.

In the Greensboro and Mid-Carolinas districts of North Carolina, 84.7 percent and 85.1 percent of ballots were delivered on time, respectively, in the past five days.

In all, 12 of the 17 mailing districts saw on-time ballot delivery rates below 95 percent, and seven came in under 90 percent.

Voting rights advocates say that even the five districts with on-time scores between 90 and 95 percent — the Gulf Atlantic district in north Florida and most of Georgia; Northern Ohio; Northland, which includes most of Minnesota; Philadelphia Metro; and South Florida — are underperforming. The Postal Service’s data accounts only for mail pieces the agency successfully identified as ballots, and does not include “first mile” and “last mile” handling steps, which add time to delivery. Advocates and postal experts say the agency, under normal circumstances, should have an on-time score of 97 percent for ballots.

Even as ballot on-time rates outpace those for all other first-class mail, the Postal Service continues to struggle with timely delivery. The issue is less about volume — ballots represent a slim portion of all first-class mail items being handled — than it is about the agency’s underlying operational challenges, such as chronic staffing shortages, decreased processing capacity and communication bottlenecks.

“This is a disgrace,” said S. David Fineman, a former chair of the Postal Service’s governing board. “Here’s the bottom line: they knew that they had an obligation to deliver election mail on time. They’ve been told that both publicly in congressional hearings, and four federal judges have told them that. One can’t understand how they could not have these facilities fully staffed so that election mail could be delivered on time. It’s beyond my belief that there’s a reason that something like this could happen.”

The Postal Service reported Thursday that it had processed 4.5 billion pieces of political mail, such as campaign advertisements, and official election mail, including voter registration information, ballot applications and 122 million ballots.

More than 52 million Americans have voted using absentee ballots, according to the U.S. Elections Project, and more than 37 million mail ballots remain outstanding. Experts are encouraged by high ballot return rates in swing states that could soften the impact of mail delays. In Michigan, 77 percent of absentee ballots have been returned. In Wisconsin, 83.9 percent have been returned, and in North Carolina, 60.8 percent.

Earlier this week, Biden campaign switched its language to voters this week, encouraging them to submit ballots in person or at a secure drop box, according to campaign officials, rather than through the mail.

The election mail volume has led the Postal Service to throttle resources to ballot collection, processing and delivery, the agency said. The first-class mail on-time delivery rate dropped to 80.9 percent the week of Oct. 23. Postal leaders have mobilized extra resources, as mandated by multiple federal court orders, and diverted resources from non-election first-class mail processing to handle the influx of ballots.

“While our ongoing commitment is to maintain the highest level of service performance for all mail, we acknowledge that our full focus and prioritization on election ballots is having a near-term impact on the overall on-time performance of other products throughout the network,” Postal Service chief retail and delivery officer Kristin Seaver said in a statement. ” … In the final push through the election, our entire team remains laser focused on advancing ballots to local boards and election officials as quickly as possible.”

Justice Department lawyers representing the Postal Service cautioned that the mail agency does not consider daily data reliable. Volumes of election mail in individual districts is sometimes too small for the Postal Service to consider the data statistically significant, Justice Department attorney John Robinson wrote in legal filing, though the agency did not report volume data.

The Postal Service also instructed post offices to cull ballots locally and transport them directly to election officials, rather than sending them for processing at regional sorting facilities. Those ballots are not included in performance scores, though the Postal Service was unable to say how widespread post offices are following that practice.

The nation’s mail service has been under intense scrutiny after a tumultuous summer that saw new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a major Trump financier and former supply-chain logistics executive, start then call off a major restructuring and cost-cutting agenda. Service immediately nosedived: In the five weeks after the orders took effect, more than 7 percent of the nation’s first-class mail was delayed, according an analysis by the office of Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.).

DeJoy had implemented a stricter transportation schedule to crack down on late and extra dispatch and delivery trips, mechanisms crucial to timely service. The agency also sought to cut 64 million work hours, or nearly two-and-a-half weeks worth of work, based on weekly payroll summaries filed to the Postal Regulatory Commission.

The delays sparked a flurry of lawsuits amid concerns they could undermine an election in which an estimated 198 million Americans were eligible to vote by mail. Federal Courts in New York, Pennsylvania, Washington state and D.C., blocked DeJoy from pursuing those changes, and ordered the Postal Service to take extraordinary measures to restore service and delivery ballot mail.

Chief Judge Stanley A. Bastian of the Eastern District of Washington state ordered the agency to reconnect high-speed mail sorting machines, more than 700 of which were mothballed over the summer. Many of those machines were disassembled or used for scrap, but of the ones that remained serviceable, Bastian commanded DeJoy to allow local managers to decide whether to reinstall them.