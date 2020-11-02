The organizations allege Redfin’s minimum price policy is a form of “digital redlining” in communities of color in many cities. Redlining, which was outlawed in 1960s, was a racist housing policy that assigned color codes and grade levels to neighborhoods based on an assumption about the ability of people in those neighborhoods to pay a mortgage. Neighborhoods with a large share of Black families were typically redlined, which made it more difficult to qualify for a loan and contributed to segregation.

“Redlining, and the residential segregation it causes, represents America’s oldest racist and discriminatory real estate policy,” Lisa Rice, president and CEO of the National Fair Housing Alliance (NFHA), said in a statement.

“Redfin’s policies redline communities of color and will further exacerbate the racial wealth and homeownership gaps,” Rice added. “We must ensure that all neighborhoods are treated fairly and have access to the full range of services provided by real estate companies. We must also ensure that companies do not use their technologies, including digitally-based platforms, to deny people the housing opportunities and services they deserve.”

Redfin said it cannot comment on the details of the lawsuit. But in a letter sent to employees on the company blog, Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman defended the firm and underscored its commitment to follow housing anti-discrimination laws.

“Redfin complies with the Fair Housing Act, which clearly supports a business’s decisions to set the customers and areas it serves based on legitimate business reasons such as price. Our long-term commitment is to serve every person seeking a home, in every community, profitably,” Kelman wrote.

“The challenge is that we don’t know how to sell the lowest-priced homes while paying our agents and other staff a living wage, with health insurance and other benefits,” he added. “This is why Redfin agents aren’t always in low-priced neighborhoods. It’s why Redfin doesn’t serve many rural towns. Technology-driven efficiency gains have slowed, and though we now have different tiers of salaries and bonuses, we’ve balked at developing a tier that includes no salary at all, or no benefits. It’s just hard to pay employees a living wage, while giving good prices to consumers. Most businesses, whether Walmart or Amazon, Tiffany or Sotheby’s, feel compelled to choose one or the other. We’ve always strived to do both.”

Redfin’s minimum price policy means the company is less likely to offer a range of real estate services such as representing a buyer or seller or providing seller services such as professional photos, virtual tours, online promotion or commission rebates in communities with lower housing prices. The lawsuit says this disproportionately harms neighborhoods with more people of color because without Redfin’s services the homes were likely to stay on the market longer and sell for lower prices.

If a buyer clicks on a listing for a home priced below the local market minimum, they receive a message that says Redfin is unable to show the property. For example, the minimum price for Redfin’s services in Chicago in June 2019 was $400,000, while in DuPage County near Chicago, which is predominantly White, the minimum price was $275,000.

The NFHA said its investigation determined Redfin offers no services in non-White Zip codes at a disproportionately higher rate than in White Zip codes in the following areas: Baltimore; Chicago; Detroit; Kansas City, Kan.; Kansas City, Mo.; Long Island; Louisville; Memphis; Milwaukee; Newark, and Philadelphia.

“Even though the suit is wrong about the law, the issues it raises are important to Redfin, to our society and to me,” wrote Kelman, who hosted a “Race and Real Estate” symposium two years ago. “We have a long history of expanding into lower-priced communities; we want to expand faster.”