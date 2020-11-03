The Postal Service also reported roughly 300,000 ballots nationwide received entry scans in processing facilities, but not exit scans, alarming voting rights advocates that a quantity of ballots equal to more than half the population of Wyoming could be caught up in the mail and miss submission deadlines.

U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan for the District of Columbia ordered the additional “all clear” checks and increased supervision at the request of civil rights groups, including the NAACP and Vote Forward.

Voting and postal experts say the mail agency should be able to process 97 percent of incoming ballots — or completed ballots sent to election officials. But Postal Service missed that mark seven out of eight days, data shows. And in the past five days of data, processing scores dropped from 97.1 percent on Oct. 28, to 89.6 percent on Nov. 2 (the Postal Service did not report Sunday data).

In 17 postal districts that cover 151 electoral votes, Monday’s on-time processing rate was even lower: 81.1 percent.

Sullivan ordered officials from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the agency’s law enforcement arm, or the Postal Service Office of Inspector General, its independent watchdog, to inspect all processing facilities in the districts of Central Pennsylvania, Philadelphia Metro, Detroit, Colorado/Wyoming, Atlanta, Houston, Alabama, Northern New England (Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine), Greater South Carolina, South Florida, Lakeland (Wisconsin) and Arizona (which includes New Mexico) by 3 p.m.

By 4:30 p.m., the Inspector General’s office must also identify to Sullivan the 27 processing centers where it has been observing operations since Oct. 19, unless disclosing those locations would jeopardize inspections.

Justice Department lawyers representing the Postal Service cautioned that ballot processing scores could be unreliable. The figures do not include “first mile” and “last mile” mail handling steps that could add time to deliveries. The Postal Service has also encouraged local post offices to sort ballots themselves and make deliveries to election officials, rather than sending the items to regional processing plants.

More than 65 million Americans have voted using absentee ballots, according to the United States Elections Project, and more than 27 million mail ballots remain outstanding. Experts are encouraged by high ballot return rates in swing states that could soften the impact of mail delays. In Michigan, 85.6 percent of absentee ballots have been returned. In Wisconsin, 89.7 percent have been returned, and in Pennsylvania, 80.9 percent.

Sullivan has been more aggressive than judges in Pennsylvania, New York and Washington state to grant increased oversight of the mail. He’s ordered the Postal Service to report daily data on ballot performance scores, and to provide written explanations each day for underperforming districts.

He has scheduled daily hearings — some of which have included sworn testimony from postal executives — over the agency’s struggles. On Monday, he lamented the nation’s crazy-quilt of mail-in voting rules, saying the system should be overhauled to “make sure it works seamlessly and better for the American voters.”

“When I read about the astronaut voting seamlessly from outer space, there must be a better way for Congress to address all these issues,” he said.

Sullivan contrasted the chaotic mishmash of Election Day rules with the relative simplicity of the federal income tax deadline. “Think about it. Every year everyone knows to file taxes by April 15th. It’s seamless. If you don’t file, there’s penalties. But everyone knows — that’s a given.”

By contrast, state vote-by-mail deadlines present a spaghetti-like tangle for the Postal Service and voters to navigate.

“Postmarks matter, postmarks don’t matter …. Delivery matters, delivery after a date doesn’t matter. Why can’t there be one set of rules?” Sullivan said, concluding, “Someone needs to be tinkering with the system to make sure it works seamlessly and better for the American voters.”