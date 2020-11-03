An eviction moratorium is in place through 2020 to prevent renters from being evicted if they cannot pay their rent because of the pandemic, but back rent and late fees can still accumulate for these renters.
According to a survey of 11.5 million apartment units across the country by the Rent Payment Tracker at the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC), 86.8 percent of apartment households made a full or partial rent payment by Oct. 13. This represents a 2.4 percentage point or 271,000-household decrease from the share who paid rent through Oct. 13, 2019.
The NMHC Rent Tracker follows professionally managed apartments, and the rate of nonpayment of rent could be higher among smaller apartments without professional management.
CFH’s 2020 fundraiser will help the organization meet a variety of housing needs of individuals and families throughout Northern Virginia. This annual race honors the memory of the late CFH founder Gerard Creedon, whom the organization says devoted his life to improving opportunities for people in need.
CFH provides a variety of services, including direct service programs to limited income households, workforce rental and homeownership programs, security deposit and down-payment assistance programs, and a life skills program.
The fundraiser is supported through registrations. Adult runners and walkers pay $39 and those 16 and younger pay $25. Participants must register by Nov. 11.
Participants are encouraged to hold Facebook fundraisers. To donate, register for the race; for information about CFH, visit cfhva.org.
Read more in Real Estate: