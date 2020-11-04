The Collective occupies the site of the former printing plant for The Washington Post, which WC Smith began developing a decade ago with infrastructure for the community. Residents can walk to both the Navy Yard and Capitol South Metro stations, as well as numerous restaurants and shops. The neighborhood has a Walkscore of 98 out of 100, which means you can walk to take care of most errands.
Residents in all three buildings can access the 103,000 square feet of amenity space. The Garrett’s 5,000-square-foot Collective Cowork, which is open only to residents, will have three membership options for the workspaces, private phone booths, a kitchen and a “treehouse” conference area overlooking a lobby and indoor terrarium.
Other amenities in the Garrett include a regulation-size six-hoop indoor basketball court that can be converted to a volleyball court, a racquetball court or a tennis court. The top level of the building has a clubroom, a party room, a fitness center and a rooftop terrace with grills. In addition, the apartment building includes an indoor amphitheater, bike storage and extra storage.
The loft-style apartments include quartz counters, a tile backsplash, chrome fixtures and open shelving in the kitchen, and a washer and dryer. Some apartments have a balcony, nine-foot-high floor-to-ceiling windows, a wine refrigerator, a kitchen island, and a balcony or terrace.
Currently available rentals in the Garrett range from $1,725 for a studio apartment with 448 square feet to $4,615 for a three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment with 1,251 square feet.
