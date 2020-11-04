“We have seen a market rally for the past two sessions ahead of the election with the hope of ending electoral uncertainty,” Anthony Denier, chief executive of the mobile-app based brokerage Webull, said in comments emailed to The Post. “A contested election is the biggest risk facing the markets amid this election cycle.”

After whipsawing overnight, Dow futures were calling for a 150-point pop at the opening bell. Nasdaq futures surged 3.3 percent as investors searched for steadier ground, betting on Big Tech despite the recent sell-offs. Apple and Tesla both climbed about 3 percent in early trading. S&P 500 futures were also pointing higher.

A record-breaking 100 million Americans cast ballots before Election Day as many voters sought to avoid crowded polling places due to the coronavirus pandemic. Voter turnout is on pace to be the highest in more than a century, according to Edison Research, with more than 157 million ballots cast, representing a 65.7 percent turnout rate among eligible voters. The flood of early and mail-in voting has reshaped how and when most ballots are counted, creating uncertainty around when results will be known.

“Chaos is the last thing people want, particularly when coronavirus is causing so much disruption to the world,” Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said in emailed comments to The Post. “We’re now facing the prospect of volatile markets for days or potentially weeks until the election is sorted out.”

Overseas, investors also seemed to be holding their collective breath. In Asia, markets were mixed, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 closing up more than 1.7 percent. European markets were up slightly across the board in midday trading, with Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 both gaining about .8 percent.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury Note, which had edged near its highest level since June, plunged .08 percent as investors flocked to safe havens. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Jesse Cohen, senior analyst at Investing.com, said that risk appetites are waning in response to the possibility of a prolonged legal battle to settle the election outcome.

“If this were to go to the Supreme Court, then the results would take even longer,” Cohen said Wednesday in comments emailed to The Post. “That’s probably the worst-case scenario out of all the possible ones at the moment.”

Election uncertainty is merely compounding the overwhelming unknowns as the economic recovery trudges onward and the pandemic threatens to cause another wave of business and travel restrictions. The coronavirus has killed at least 232,000 Americans and sickened at least 9.3 million.

On Wednesday, ADP’s private payroll report revealed that American firms added just 365,000 jobs last month. Well below analyst forecasts, the figure reflects the uphill battle facing the recovery. Investors are looking toward weekly jobless claims data Thursday for a more recent snapshot.

In oil markets, which are more focused on the pandemic and market fundamentals than the election, prices climbed higher after OPEC and its allies considered further production cuts. Previous cuts this year have put OPEC on track for its lowest revenues in 18 years.