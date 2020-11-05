Seattle had topped the list each of the past five years, but for 2020, the city dropped to fourth place and Austin rose to the top. In Austin, 50.5 percent of all rental applications from current residents and people moving to the city were millennials this year. In Seattle, where the percentage of rental applicants who were millennials was at 50.5 percent over the past five years, the percentage of millennial rental applicants dropped to 48.1 percent in 2020.
D.C. stayed in the same position on the list in 2020 as during the previous five years: No. 15 out of the top 15. But the percentage of millennial applications for rentals rose this year to 43.4 percent of all applications, up from 40.1 percent over the previous five years.
Some changes to the top 15 list of millennial hotspots include Oakland, which had not been on the list in the past and rose quickly to third place with 48.4 percent of rental applications coming from millennials. Other new additions to the list include Philadelphia, San Jose, Virginia Beach and Los Angeles.
Cities that dropped off the list include Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Louisville and Portland, Ore.
Surprisingly, despite the high cost of living in San Francisco, the city stayed in the No. 2 spot on the list with only a slight drop in the percentage of millennial applications — from 48.7 percent over the past five years to 48.6 percent this year.
The Rentcafe rankings for the hottest millennial renter cities for 2020 are:
- Austin
- San Francisco
- Oakland
- Seattle
- Houston
- Charlotte
- Philadelphia
- Chicago
- San Jose
- Virginia Beach
- Las Vegas
- San Antonio
- Los Angeles
- Memphis
- Washington
