This week, the central bank was not expected to address interest rates, which will remain near zero for the foreseeable future. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell will appear at a virtual news conference at 2:30 p.m. E.T., where he is likely to get questions on his calls for more fiscal aid and whether he believes mounting virus cases are slowing the pace of the recovery.

By the time Powell takes the podium, it is likely that the presidential election will not yet have been called. That could blur any firm sense of the timing and scope of another stimulus package as millions of struggling households, businesses and local governments stare down a difficult winter.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Wednesday said a stimulus bill would be the priority when the Senate goes back into session next Monday and should be completed before the end of the year. McConnell said a deal could include state and local aid, which Democrats have long advocated for.

Powell has repeatedly called for more aid from Congress, particularly when it comes to getting direct relief to those in industries most affected by the pandemic, such as restaurants, retail and hospitality. Meanwhile, the Fed has come under increased pressure to widen the reach of its own emergency lending programs and to consider new ways it can fill the economy’s lingering gaps.

Powell has also cautioned that the recovery rests on getting the public health crisis under control, which would give people more confidence to resume their old routines and spending habits. Yet, case counts have been escalating. On Wednesday, the number of new U.S. infections topped 100,000 for the first time in a single day, with cases mounting across the Midwest and Plains states.

Economists warn that the country is headed for a devastating winter, one that could be exacerbated by political gridlock in the wake of this week’s election. Millions of Americans risk having their power and water shut off as unpaid utility bills come due. And without more federal action, protections for renters, out-of-work Americans and students borrowers will expire by the end of the year.