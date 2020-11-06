With votes still being counted Friday, Republicans appeared likely to retain control of the Senate, while Democrats held the majority in the House, diminishing prospects for a massive spending bill to offset the coronavirus pandemic’s economic impact. That increased speculation that the Federal Reserve will step up its support after keeping interest rates pinned near zero.
While Democrat Joe Biden appeared to be in control of the presidential race, without the full legislature in Democratic hands it will be more difficult to deliver on his plans to roll back President Trump’s signature tax cuts and tighten regulations.
The U.S. Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills Monday. It also will sell four- and eight-week bills Thursday.
— Bloomberg News