The jobs added figure was the smallest monthly gain since May, when the economy began adding back some of the 22 million jobs lost early on in the pandemic.

The gains were driven by hard hit industries like leisure and hospitality, which added back 271,000 jobs, restaurants, bars and other food service places, which added back 192,000, retail, which added back 104,000 jobs, and arts, entertainment and recreation which added 44,000 jobs.

But employment in these industries remains well below their levels from February. Leisure and hospitality is still short 3.5 million jobs; retail is down by about 500,000 jobs. Health care and social assistance, which added 79,000 jobs in that one category, is down 950,000 from February. Manufacturing gained back 38,000 jobs but remains 621,000 lower than February.

The gains were offset in part by the loss of 268,000 government jobs, the majority — 147,000 — were temporary Census workers whose employment ended.

The snapshot of the country’s economic health in October arrives at a portentous moment. The U.S. economy has recovered two-thirds of the ground it lost during the first half of the year, and yet has a long way to go and remains vulnerable, economists have said.

Coronavirus cases have spiked to record heights, with two straight days of more than 100,000 new cases, and epidemiologists warning about the worst yet to come. Meanwhile, the election hangs in balance, as the count to determine a winner — and bring closure to a brutal and wrenching political contest — is ongoing.

More than 21 million people continue to draw some sort of unemployment benefits in what was often compared to the jobless crisis of the Great Depression during the height of the economic shutdown in the Spring.

Congress has yet to agree on a way to extend some of the generous aid programs and eviction protections that many economists credit with propping up the economy during the dire first months of the pandemic. An extra $600 in weekly jobless benefits that helped so many stay on top of their bills expired at the end of July.

The number of people who have been unemployed for six months or longer increased by more than two million to 3.6 million.

“The economy is at a very tenuous moment,” Olugbenga Ajilore, a senior economist at the left-leaning Center for American Progress, said in an interview on Thursday. “Because there’s no further fiscal relief, we could go back and have another downturn and a loss in GDP. So a lot of it is very dependent on what the federal government does. The economy is still struggling and a lot of people within the economy are still struggling.”

The racial and gender disparities in employment that have been exacerbated during the crisis continue to plague the data. While the unemployment rate for Whites is 6 percent, it is 10.8 for Blacks, 7.6 for Asians, and 8.8 percent for Hispanics.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell noted Thursday that the economy had recovered more quickly than had been initially forecast, but he also warned about the threats the economy faced from the coronavirus and increasingly limited consumer spending as some households’ run through their savings.

The labor force participation rate — another sign of the health of the economy — rose slightly to 61.7 percent, up .3 percentage point — but remains more than a percentage point and a half below its February level. The number of workers who are only able to secure part time work rose by 383,000, to 6.7 million.