“I think the 90% success rate in trials is on the high end of street expectations given the 40-60% success for seasonal flu vaccines,” Wayne Wicker, chief investment officer at Vantagepoint Funds, said in an email to The Post. “This is going to give a real boost to a broader range of stocks beyond technology as shown by the outsized gains in the Dow premarket. With greater clarity on both political and health issues, this should provide additional momentum in the short run.”

S&P 500 futures soared 4 percent while Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.7 percent.

The vaccine news comes amid another widespread surge in coronavirus infections that has sparked renewed business and travel restrictions in some countries. If the virus cannot be tamed, it could trigger widespread shutdowns that cause a massive economic contraction, as it did in the spring. On Sunday, global infections topped 50 million, according to data tracked by Johns Hopkins University.

“Today is a great day for science and humanity,” Albert Bourla, Pfizer’s chairman and chief executive, said in a statement. “We are reaching this critical milestone in our vaccine development program at a time when the world needs it most with infection rates setting new records, hospitals nearing over-capacity and economies struggling to reopen.”

Investors also reacted to a Biden’s election victory, largely dismissing President Trump’s refusal to concede and efforts to take the issue to the courts.

“While the threat of legal action by Trump could delay proceedings, investors are pricing in almost zero chance for the incumbent to destabilize affairs” Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, wrote in comments emailed to The Post “That means the market is in risk-on mood.”

The MSCI All-Country World Index hit a new high on Monday as equities soared overseas. Asian markets advanced across the board, led by Japan’s Nikkei 225, which swelled 2.1 percent to a record high, and the Shanghai Composite index, which gained 1.8 percent. European markets soared in midday trading, led by France’s CAC 40, which advanced 6.6 percent, and Germany’s DAX, which gained 5.5 percent. The benchmark Stoxx 600 index was up 4.1 percent.

In the campaign’s final days, as pundits forecast a “Blue Wave” delivering unified Democratic control at both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue, investors counted on Biden to produce a multitrillion-dollar stimulus bill early next year. Divided government is likely to mean a less generous package, but some investors say it could be enough to revive the slowing recovery.

Stocks soared last week as the prospect of a GOP-controlled Senate reduced the likelihood that a Biden presidency would usher in tax increases and sweeping regulatory changes, which many analysts considered “the goldilocks outcome” in the U.S. presidential contest. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) would be able to block market-rattling Cabinet appointments, such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), as treasury secretary.

This result is particularly favorable for tech stocks because it has muted the threat of major legislative changes to antitrust law, which investors saw as the biggest threat to Big Tech, according to Dan Ives, an analyst with Wedbush Securities