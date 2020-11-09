For example, the condo at 3861-A Steppes Ct. in the Steppes of Barcroft community in Falls Church is priced at $393,995. Some homes with a Falls Church mailing address are in Fairfax County rather than within the city limits, which means that children in those homes attend Fairfax County Public Schools rather than the City of Falls Church schools.
The monthly condo fee for the unit is $211, which covers common area maintenance, insurance, trash and snow removal and an assigned parking space. The condo association recently replaced the rear balcony on this unit and plans to pressure wash the steps and front porch. Property taxes are $3,822.
Built in 1984, this upper-level, two-story condo includes two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The 1,242-square-foot condo has an exposed brick wall along the staircase to the upper level. The open living and dining room have hardwood floors and a sliding-glass door to the balcony.
The kitchen, which was remodeled in 2011, has stainless-steel appliances, granite counters and a stacked washer and dryer. Pocket doors connect the kitchen to the foyer and an open doorway links the kitchen and dining room.
The main level also has a powder room and storage under the stairs to the top floor. Upstairs are two large carpeted bedrooms, each with its own attached full bathroom.
Assigned schools include Belvedere Elementary, Glasgow Middle and Justice High. The elementary school is rated above average by GreatSchools.org compared to other schools in Virginia, while the middle school is rated average and the high school is rated below average.
For more information, contact real estate agent Randi Dolphin with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 516-455-1970.
