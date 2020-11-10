Go online and get some quotes. Make sure you’re comparing apples to apples when assessing your options — some policies may offer substantially more coverage, wrote Harper.

Know what your policy does and doesn’t cover. Homeowners insurance protects against most common exposures like water damage, electrical fires and roof leaks, but maintenance issues like mold and pest infestations usually aren’t covered, according to Gatewood. “You may need special coverage for items like fine art, a wine collection or antiques that typically aren’t covered either,” wrote Gatewood.

Check the insurance company’s rating. A rating is an independent assessment, usually by A.M. Best or Demotech, of the company’s financial standing, according to Harper. “A good rating means the company can meet its claim obligations even after a widespread disaster,” Harper wrote.

Pick a high enough deductible. When selecting an insurance policy, homeowners need to make sure they’re covered in the wake of a catastrophe that could fully wipe out their home and belongings, wrote Gatewood, but to save money, buyers should choose as a high a deductible as they can afford. Gatewood recommends choosing a deductible of $2,500 and only filing a claim for something worth more than that amount. Harper wrote that buyers should make sure they budget for their deductible in case they have a claim and to have an emergency fund that also covers small repairs that cost less than the deductible.

Check out additional protections. Depending on their location, homeowners need to make sure they have adequate coverage for severe weather disasters such as wildfires, hurricanes and floods, which sometimes require an additional policy, according to Gatewood. “People in natural disaster catastrophe zones should also do all they can to protect their homes before disaster strikes, such as clearing brush from around their property, installing impact-resistant doors and windows and using non-combustible landscaping,” wrote Gatewood. In addition, Harper wrote, insurance companies may give you a discount for making your home safer, such as investing in wind mitigation in Florida.

Look for discounts. While there are common home insurance discounts, they aren’t standardized across the industry, wrote Harper. Most companies offer at least a five percent discount for security systems. Water mitigation systems like automatic water shut-off valves and leak sensors can qualify for discounts, too.

Add liability protection. Every homeowner should have at least $100,000 in personal liability coverage, enough to cover common claims like a slip and fall accident on the property. “If you have a swimming pool or have a high net worth and could be a target for frivolous lawsuits, it may make sense to increase your liability coverage above that minimum,” Harper wrote.