One popular option for condos is McLean Gardens, a development built in the early 1940s on 23 acres along the edge of Glover Archbold Park with grass, trees and gardens between the mid-rise brick buildings. Residents can walk to numerous shops and restaurants in the neighborhood and have Metrobus access to the rest of the city. The Tenleytown Metro station and the Tenleytown Library are 0.8 miles from McLean Gardens.
The McLean Gardens condo at 3740 39th St. NW, Unit B152, is priced at $399,999. It was originally listed at $415,000 in June. The monthly condo fee is $455 per month and includes tennis courts, a dog park, a party room, playgrounds, barbecue areas and an outdoor swimming pool. Annual property taxes are $2,302.
The two-level condo has 863 square feet with one bedroom and two full bathrooms. The condo has been renovated, including an expanded kitchen with maple cabinets, new appliances, new counters and a new backsplash.
Both bathrooms have been renovated and one bathroom was converted from a powder room to a full bathroom. The main level has a living and dining area, the kitchen and a bathroom and bamboo floors.
The lower level has the bedroom and a bathroom and new carpet.
The condo has a washer and dryer, central air conditioning and a water heater that was replaced within the last two years. The community only offers on-street parking.
Assigned schools include Hearst Elementary, Deal Middle and Wilson High. The elementary school is rated average compared to other schools in the District by GreatSchools.org and the middle and high schools are rated above average. For a virtual tour, click here.
For more information, contact real estate agent Tim Phelps with Keller Williams Capital Properties at 301-204-3939.
