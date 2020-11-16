Rent decreased in 36 of the largest markets in the United States — including Manhattan, Boston, Seattle and the District of Columbia, according to a report by Realtor.com.

D.C. ranked eighth and Fairfax, Va., ninth in the top 10 markets experiencing decreases in rents for one-bedroom apartments, according to the study. The median D.C. rent for a one-bedroom apartment in September was $2,174, down 8.1 percent. In Fairfax, it was $1,663, down 7.9 percent.

Examples abound. A property in the District’s Foggy Bottom neighborhood has rents that are a few hundred dollars lower than the market rate; it is offering one month’s free rent and a $1,000 gift card on a 13-month lease on vacant apartments. A property in Bethesda, Md., has rents that are a few hundred dollars under market and is offering two month’s free rent on vacant apartments. A property in Clarendon, Va., has rents that are a few hundred dollars under market and is offering 1½ month’s free rent on vacant apartments.

AD

AD

Moreover, individually owned properties have had price reductions that are below what we might expect. Some independent owners are offering some specials of $1,000 to one month’s rent free, which is quite unusual for an independent landlord.

Why is this happening now?

Vacancies are up — mainly because of the coronavirus pandemic. Any vacancies at this time of year will motivate management of rental properties or independent landlords to lower their rent or offer a special to get those vacancies filled before the holidays. People typically don’t want to move during the holidays and when the weather is colder. Higher vacancies typically happen in spring and summer, but are filled quickly. Because of the demand at that time of year, the prices are typically higher.

AD

The vacancies are occurring for several reasons.

AD

Many tenants are not working in the office, so moving back with their families makes more sense than renewing a lease. Why continue paying a high rent when you can do your work from anywhere with a computer and a cellphone?

Some who were planning to relocate because of job transfers have had those moves put on hold. They are working remotely from where they are now and waiting to see what their employer will decide about working in their office in the D.C. metro area.

Others have had job offers put on hold or have been furloughed.

What does this mean for people in the market for a new apartment?

Right now is a good time to find some bargains.

AD

The majority of rental communities have a software system that adjusts prices daily depending on many factors like how many vacancies are in the building and in the neighborhood. The higher the vacancies, the lower the price, so that makes rents lower for now.

AD

Rental communities also are offering specials, like one month’s free rent and sometimes a discount on amenity fees, parking fees and application fees. Once those vacancies are filled, the prices will go back up. Typically, rental communities will not negotiate rents, but you can always ask if they can offer a free month’s rent and discounts on the various fees.

Independently owed properties can and will negotiate rents, depending on the owner. Independent owners who have had their properties on the market for longer will in many cases consider a lower rent, within reason, rather than having a property remain vacant for many months.

These owners typically have mortgages, power bills and condo, co-op or HOA fees to cover. They’re also concerned about frozen pipes bursting, leaks and appliances deteriorating from lack of use in a vacant home during the colder months. For them, it is far better to have a tenant in the property making sure the heat is on, the gutters are cleaned and that the appliances are being run regularly.

AD

AD

Some landlords may be struggling during the moratorium on rent evictions. They may be even more motivated to offer discounts on their vacant units to give themselves a financial cushion with paying tenants.

Anyone looking to move should do it sooner instead of later. The discounting is not expected to last forever.

Historical trends show the rental market heats up after a presidential election, with more people moving in and out, even if an incumbent is reelected. Once vacancy levels fall, rents will rise again.

Nancy Simmons Starrs is the founder and president of Apartment Detectives, a D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia apartment-search service.