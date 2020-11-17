“I oppose the nomination of Judy Shelton because I am not convinced that she supports the independence of the Federal Reserve Board as much as I believe the Board of Governors should,” Alexander said in a statement to The Washington Post. “I don’t want to turn over management of the money supply to a Congress and a President who can’t balance the federal budget.”

Shelton’s nomination has come under particular scrutiny given her views on the Fed’s independence and her calls for a return to the gold standard, which the nation fully abandoned in 1971. Shelton also advised Trump’s 2016 presidential run and has been outspoken against the Fed as an institution. She has also been criticized for altering some of her views to appear in closer agreement with Trump’s aggressive push for lower interest rates.

Grassley’s absence is just one more complication for Shelton and Republican leadership, who have 53 votes in the Senate, while Democrats control 47. Democrats are expected to uniformly oppose Shelton, although it was not immediately clear whether all of them would be physically present Tuesday to vote against Shelton.

The biggest question mark on attendance is on Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), the vice president-elect who is scheduled to be in Wilmington, Del., with President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday to attend national security briefings.

Alexander will not be in Washington this week because of family matters, so he will not be present to vote against Shelton’s confirmation on Tuesday. Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), who was expected to support Shelton, is also quarantining this week after coming into contact with someone who later tested positive for the coronavirus.

If there is a tie, then Vice President Pence would be summoned to the Capitol to break it.

Asked on Monday, before Grassley said he would quarantine, whether Republicans have the votes to confirm Shelton, Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.), the party’s chief vote-counter, said “We hope so.”

“As you know, we have some attendance issues,” Thune said.

Shelton’s prospects for a seat at the central bank have been hazy for much of the year. Some Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee initially raised concerns about Shelton’s monetary policy views and whether she could maintain the central bank’s independence. Shelton’s nomination narrowly made it through the banking panel, which voted 13 to 12 along party lines to send the nomination to the full Senate. Romney and Collins publicly said they’d oppose Shelton’s nomination soon after.

